YouTube and the list of the richest in the world – Economis

Despite the growing popularity of its rivals, YouTube is still king. It is the second most visited website on the Internet (after Google) and has 14.3 billion visits per month, more than Facebook and Wikipedia.

Every minute, 694,000 hours of video are transmitted on the platform, a number that is more than striking if one takes into account that Netflix users transmit only 452 hours per minute and offer feature films at their users’ fingertips.

Since 2007, content creators have been able to earn income from the platform and this has inspired a generation of content creators, setting up a new type of work that allows them to make a living from the platform. In 2019, a survey found that a third of children between the ages of 8 and 12 wanted to be YouTubers when they grew up.

There are currently 400,000 Americans making a living on the platform. Using SocialBlade’s database of YouTube channel data, the channel with the highest earnings in each country and an estimate of the channel’s lifetime earnings are isolated. We broke down the results by region and channel type.

Results:

*The children’s YouTube channel Cocomelon is the highest-grossing channel of all time with an estimated $282.8 million in accumulated videos since its creation in 2006.

*A content creator made for kids had the most profitable channel on five of six continents.

*In addition to Cocomelon in the United States, Europe and South America also have children’s channels with the highest income. Like Nastya from Russia (167.5 million dollars) Reino Infantil in Argentina (102.2 million dollars). They have amassed over $100 million in YouTube revenue in the history of their channels.

*With over 22 billion views, American YouTuber FGTeeV has earned more than any other gaming channel in his career, earning over $47 million in that time.

With over 500 hours of content being uploaded to YouTube every minute, viewers around the world are spoiled for choice, across different niches. Six channels have more than 100 million subscribers. Who leads the gains?

North America:

Cocomelon, Babadun, VanossGaming, among the main ones. Nearly three-quarters of the continent (73%) of US adults say they use YouTube. Now with more than 22,000 channels with over one million subscribers, the platform accounts for more than a quarter (27%) of mobile video traffic in North America. Cocomelon has an income of US$282.8 million, it is the one that leads the profit ranking. Babadun US$39.3 million and Canadian player VanossGaming US$31.3 million.

South America:

The Children’s Kingdom is one of the leaders. Brazil, Argentina and Colombia are among the 25 largest YouTube markets for views, with 274 billion in Brazil alone. But in historic earnings, no one can beat Argentina’s El Reino Infantil, the Spanish-language children’s video platform, which translates as “the kingdom of children” in English. She became legendary, for her songs drawing performances from Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Our research shows that the channel has earned $102.5 million over its lifetime.

Europe:

Nastya tops the list. Just over a quarter (27%) of YouTube’s global viewing figures are from European users, with the UK, Russia and Spain among its largest markets. Our research shows that viewers here have a clear preference for gamers: 16 of the 45 countries on the continent have a top-grossing channel that specializes in gaming content. UK’s DanTDM ($39.8m) and Ireland’s Jacksepticeye ($32.5m) are the top earners among gaming channels. However, Nastya continues to lead with a gross of US$167.5 million since the channel was created in 2016.

Middle East and Central Asia

With more than 200 channels in the Middle East region, and a growth of 160% between 2015 and 2018, exceeding one million subscribers according to the Tubular Labs site, Saudi Arabia has the highest viewing time per capita of any country. in the world, with an influx of female content creators onto the platform. Toyor Al-Jannah is one of the top vloggers, earning $54 million since then, more than vloggers Shifa and Mohammed Moshaya Al-Ghamdi, who earned $43 million and $34 million.

Rest of Asia and Oceania:

YouTube’s history over the past decade has been dominated by growth in the Asia-Pacific region, from PewDiePie’s rivalry with Bollywood channel T-Series to the rise of K-Pop powerhouses BTS and Blackpink. While many of the official Bollywood and K-Pop channels are excluded from our research, individual channels continue to thrive in the region. Once again, kid-friendly content dominates the scene. India’s ChuChuTv has earned $81.6 million since 2013, more than Australia’s CKN ($39.5 million) and Japan’s Fischers ($29.8 million).

Africa:

Arabic-language channels are successful in the smallest ecosystem on the continent. African youtubers have not been able to reach the views of the great content creators. Only 22% of the population of Africa has access to the Internet, despite this there is a great demand for content in the region. Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa have at least 300 channels with more than 100,000 subscribers. حِرف إبداعية في 5 دقائق (Creative Crafts in Five Minutes) from Egypt is the highest-grossing channel in Africa, with $8.7 million in revenue since its launch in 2017. The how-to guides have been viewed more than 4 billion times. Algerian cook Oum Walid ($4.9 million) and Nigerian comedian Mark Angel ($4.2 million) are among the most profitable in Africa.