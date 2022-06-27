Zendaya: her muscular training for her next film

Forget Rue, the sublime drug addict from Euphoria. Zendaya engages in a muscular workout to prepare for her next film. We explain that to you!

After Spider-Man No Way Home (2021), Zendaya is set to make a triumphant return to cinemas with a mysterious project titled Challengers. The young actress will continue her meteoric rise to the highest peaks of the Hollywood planet thanks to this film directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, 2017). In this comedy-drama set against a backdrop of sports intrigue, Zendaya plays Tashi Donaldson, partner and trainer of the famous tennis player Art Donaldson (Mike Faist). While the career of the latter seems to be on the decline, his companion encourages him to participate in a competition in which he will oppose one of his exes.

If it is expected in American dark rooms on August 11, 2021, more than a year from now, Challengers has already entered filming with the active participation of its lead actress and producer Zendaya. The actress is already posted on Twitter in a video where we can see her playing tennis with great ease. The result of a training certainly as muscular as that of Jon Bernthal who had moreover revealed to have lost ten kilos by feeling the racket for the needs of the preparation of another sports drama, The Williams Methodreleased in cinemas in the last hours of 2021.

These Other Muscular Zendaya Projects

Zendaya isn’t done with tough workouts and other tough challenges. At the end of the summer, the companion of Tom Holland will find another close friend of Luca Guadagnino, Timothée Chalamet, for the filming of the second part of Dunesmeanwhile, expected in French cinemas on October 18, 2023. On the MCU side, Zendaya is not announced for the time being in any next chapter of the franchise. Spiderman. As for Euphoria, she should find her emblematic character, Rue, in a third season that we already imagine secretly in development in the offices of the MCU. See you next year !