Zoë Kravitz: Was The Dark Knight Rises Actress Actually Rejected Because Of Her Skin Color?

He went on to say, “I didn’t bring this up to single out anyone or to make it sound racist, I mean Chris Nolan, the film’s producers, or anyone on the cast, because I really don’t think anyone meant anything bad. I was just giving a example of what it was like to be a woman of color in this industry at the time. Again, this was many years ago when words like that were thrown around very casually and while I’m so glad we’re trying to evolve, let’s all calm down , as well as check the facts before writing things that are not true”.

Zoë Kravitz publishes a statement in her Stories. Instagram @zoeisabellakravitz

In summary, Zoe Kravitz she wanted to be considered for “a small role” which the creative team saw as going in a different direction and indicated that those loaded terms are not as in use as they once were. She was sharing her story, not calling anyone out for her prejudice.

In conversation with the Guardian, reflected on the moment her casting for Catwoman was made public: “It was crazy“he recalled Kravitz. “My phone was blowing up more than any other birthday I’ve ever had.”

He also talked about how his famous parents – Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet – felt when they saw him throw himself into the ring. They did not try to dissuade her from her career, she said. Kravitz“They were more focused on trying to make sure I understood that regardless of the color of my skin, I should be able to act or dress or do whatever I want,” she said.

Zoe Kravitz has certainly internalized that lesson, even if the rest of Hollywood is still playing catch-up.

