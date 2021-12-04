Cat with a very serious eye ulcer comes back to see

His little eye looked doomed for the worst. Instead this stray cat found in poor health, welcomed by Chicago Animal Care and Control surprised everyone. He was very frail, had a severe eye ulcer and urgently needed treatment. And it was then that the One Tail at a Time association intervened to help him concretely.





The condition of his eye was alarming: “It didn’t look responsive. The vet prescribed him some drugs to see if he could at least be saved, ”but it was not taken for granted. In these cases, the most obvious route is surgical removal.





Brandy and her family, who volunteered to welcome him into their home during treatment, had no idea of ​​the actual conditions he was in, but they gave their all and did everything they could to help him. The puppy, baptized Shrimp Linguine, was very cooperative: «He was so happy to be helped! He’s super affectionate, loves cuddles, has the sweetest purr I’ve ever heard, ”says Brandy.





Shrimp Linguini has never ceased to amaze everyone with his progress and his eye has started to heal: the ulcer has regressed and now he can also open the eye. It is still too early to say that he is out of danger, but «he has shown us that where there is a will, there is a way. We have no doubts that he will live his life to the fullest ».

