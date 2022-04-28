Covid Italy, 69,204 infections and 131 deaths: April 28 bulletin

There are 69,204 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, April 28, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 131 deaths.

In all, the victims since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 163,244 while the total cases are 16,349,788. The swabs made more since yesterday are 441,526 and the positivity rate is 15.7%. Hospitalizations are down: -79 compared to yesterday the ordinary hospitalizations, which are 10,076 in all, and -12 patients in intensive care, which are 382 in total.

COVID DATA AND NUMBERS FROM THE REGIONS

LAZIO – I am 6,351 new infections from Coronavirus today, April 28, 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data from the latest regional bulletin. Since yesterday, 16 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 7,703 molecular swabs and 37,204 antigenic swabs were processed with a positive rate of 14.1%. There are 1,158 hospitalized, 19 fewer than yesterday, 68 intensive care units occupied, 2 more than yesterday. 6,416 people have been healed since yesterday. The cases in Rome city are at 3,143.

LOMBARDY – I am 8,634 new covid infections in Lombardy according to today’s bulletin, April 28. There are also 9 other deaths. There are 1,057 new cases in Milan. 39,889 the number of victims in the region since the beginning of the pandemic. The swabs carried out are 65,725 with a test / positive ratio of 13.1%. The admissions to intensive care are stable: 35, while those in the ordinary wards rise to 1,261 (+10). More specifically, 2,635 covid positives were recorded in the province of Milan in the last 24 hours, of which 1,057 in the city of Milan. This was announced by the Lombardy Region. As for the other provinces of Lombardy, 723 new cases are recorded in Bergamo, in Brescia 1,053, in Como 558, in Cremona 242, in Lecco 362, in Lodi 193, in Mantua 403, in Monza 731, in Pavia 506, in Sondrio 178 and in Varese 787.



CAMPANIA – They are 7,313 new infections from Coronavirus today, April 28, 2022 in Campania, according to Covid-19 data from the latest regional bulletin. 8 deaths have been recorded since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 39,093 swabs were processed, of which 11,134 were molecular. There are 746 hospitalized in Covid ordinary wards, while 42 intensive care units are employed.

VENETO – I am 6,948 new coronavirus infections today 28 April in Veneto, according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 8 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,656,721, while the currently positive ones are 72,766. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,433. 643 people are hospitalized in the Venetian hospitals in the medical area and 18 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 107 positive patients. Yesterday 1,054 doses of anti-Covid vaccine were administered.

SARDINIA – They are 2,028 new covid infections in Sardinia according to today’s bulletin, April 28. There are also another 3 deaths. A total of 9858 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 12 (-1). 316 patients hospitalized in the medical area (same figure as yesterday). There are 28879 cases of home isolation (-678). There are 3 deaths: an 88-year-old woman residing in the province of Nuoro; a woman of 94, residing in the province of Oristano, and a woman of 97, residing in the province of Southern Sardinia.



TUSCANY – They are 3,763 new coronavirus infections today 28 April in Tuscany, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 9 deaths. The new cases, 952 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,811 by rapid antigen test, bring the total to 1,090,991 since the beginning of the pandemic and are 0.3% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 1,031,863 (94.6% of total cases). Today 3,839 molecular swabs and 20,685 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.3% tested positive. On the other hand, 5,046 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 74.6% were positive. The current positives are today 49,294, -1.6% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 669 (4 less than yesterday), of which 23 in intensive care (stable). Of the new deaths, 4 are men and 5 women with an average age of 85.7 years.

PUGLIA – They are 4,293 new coronavirus infections today 28 April in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 3 deaths. The new cases, identified through 22,761 swabs, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 1,448; Bat: 261; Brindisi: 489; Foggia: 520; Lecce: 831; Taranto: 696; Residents outside the region: 34; Province in definition: 14. There are 105,449 people currently positive, 557 hospitalized in a non-critical area, 23 in intensive care. Overall data: 1,058,128 total cases, 10,502,927 swabs performed, 944,423 people recovered and 8,256 deaths.

ABRUZZO – They are 5,385 new covid infections in Abruzzo according to today’s bulletin, April 28. There are also 9 other deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – is 370,151. Of today’s positives, 4,472 were identified by rapid antigen testing. This was communicated by the Regional Health Department stating that yesterday, due to technical problems, the report was not sent. The data communicated today are cumulative for 27 and 28 April.

PIEDMONT – They are 3,700 new infections from Coronavirus today, April 28, 2022 in Piedmont, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 3 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 29,978 were processed, of which 27,163 antigen tests with a positivity rate of 12.4%. Ordinary hospitalizations are 785, 20 fewer than yesterday, those in intensive care 19, up by one unit compared to yesterday.

BASILICATA – They are 800 new covid infections in Basilicata according to today’s bulletin, April 28. There is also another death. 3,137 swabs (molecular and antigenic) carried out in the last 24 hours. The deceased person is a 96 year old resident in Matera. On the same day, 661 healings were recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 101 (+6) of which none in intensive care: 71 in the Potenza hospital; 40 in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 29,376. For the vaccination, 274 doses were administered yesterday. So far 468,103 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (84.6 percent of the population which amounts to 553,254 residents), 441,702 have received the second (79.8 percent), 355,332 are the third doses (64.2 percent) and 1,557 the fourth doses (0.3 per cent), for a total of 1,266,694 administered doses.

VALLE D’AOSTA – No deaths e 91 new positive cases at Covid 19 in Valle d’Aosta. The total number of people affected by the virus since the beginning of the epidemic therefore rises to 34,893. The current positives are 1447 of which 1428 in home isolation and 19 hospitalized. The total number of people healed is 32,913, an increase of 134 compared to yesterday. The new cases tested are 77, total swabs carried out are 507,314. From the beginning of the emergency to today, the deaths of people diagnosed with Covid in Valle d’Aosta are 533.

CALABRIA – According to the Covid-19 emergency bulletin released by the Health Protection Department of the Region Calabria, there are 2,063 new infections registered (out of 10,218 swabs carried out), +1,506 recovered and 6 deaths (for a total of 2,491 deaths). The bulletin also records +551 currently positive, -6 hospitalizations (for a total of 291) and, finally, +1 intensive care (for a total of 17).