“I don’t like diets. My well-being? Pilates. And on Valentine’s Day, let’s give ourselves loyalty”

Face to face with the leading actress of the TV series “Fidelity” which comes out on Netflix tomorrow

Benedetta Spada February 13

Official Active meets the protagonist (together with Michele Riondino) of the new TV series Fidelity which comes out tomorrow, February 14th. Lucrezia Guidonea talented, beautiful, sensitive, cultured actress, she talks about herself without veils, talking to us about love and fidelity to our times.

Can you tell us the details of this new project that talks about love, relationships and life?

“Taken from the novel by Missiroli, at the center of the story we find the couple, their difficulties, the values ​​to be rediscovered along the way. The young characters are going through a crisis, a doubt that will lead them to reconsider themselves and discover the value of loyalty. only addressed to the beloved but also to oneself. Rediscovering dreams, existential values. Margaret, my character, on the path undertaken goes through storms and finds her center “.

How much has this role affected your search for well-being and inner growth?

“Margherita gave me the opportunity to reflect on how many times in my life I too have been strong in pursuing my dreams despite all the uncertainties, the pains that my choices have entailed. For me it was important, my character is a hymn to life, to the ability to listen to one’s own voice without getting lost “.

Could the fidelity told by the protagonists help the reader to rediscover the sense of himself, in a time that is still confused?

“Fidelity to who you want to be is a challenge today because it has always been lived in opposition to freedom, and instead it is the maximum realization of ourselves and of our relationships. This is an innovative concept, I would say almost therapeutic, which avoids everyone. commonplaces. In affective fidelity we reinvent ourselves every day, and the more we discover ourselves and the other, the more we are capable of loving and letting ourselves be loved without conditions “.

Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love, it is no coincidence that the series is released on Netflix on this holiday, is the step decisive from suffering to love?

“Yes, Marco Missiroli’s novel brings to light some stereotypes of the couple who over time discover what it means to love by freely choosing the discipline of fidelity, monogamy in this sense becomes liberating. If we freely choose discipline, we have more energy to create, to express ourselves, to rejoice. Affectivity is therapeutic “.

How in this new, post-trauma time can we evolve to a better version of ourselves and our relationships?

“I believe that through turbulence we can also discover ourselves, and the more I feel myself, the more my emotional capacity towards others grows”.

How do you maintain your well-being every day on set?

“Pilates helps me to find my center, my lightness. I started practicing it in Milan when I was working at the Piccolo Teatro. For an actress, the body is a harmonious instrument to listen to and respect. I don’t like diets, I try to keep my balance even when I’m working and I often eat out “.

What is your message of love, your dream, wish?

“It is important to be able to listen, to understand one’s vision, it is necessary to stop, allow ourselves a space to listen to one’s voice. The universe is here in front of us, I have gone through many challenges and so I have understood that we must leave room for our strength and to the magic of life “.