The rule of silence film tonight on TV: cast, plot, curiosity, streaming

Rule of silence is the film tonight on TV on Thursday 9 December 2021 broadcast in prime time on Rai Movie.

The rule of silence film tonight on tv: cast

Directed by Robert Redford. The cast consists of Susan Sarandon, Brendan Gleeson, Stanley Tucci, Richard Jenkins, Chris Cooper, Sam Elliott, Shia LaBeouf, Nick Nolte, Stephen Root, Julie Christie, Robert Redford, Terrence Howard, Anna Kendrick, Brit Marling, Jackie Evancho.

The rule of silence film tonight on tv: plot

Jim Grant (Robert Redford) is a widower attorney who lives in New York with his daughter. His peaceful life is turned upside down when a woman, Sharon Solarz, is arrested by the FBI on suspicion of killing a security guard 30 years ago in a bank robbery. A young reporter, Ben Shepard, begins to investigate and discovers that in the seventies Grant was part of the woman’s group, he was a radical pacifist, he demonstrated against the war and above all that he is still wanted for that murder of the guard killed in the robbery at the Bank.

Grant is forced to entrust his daughter to his brother and flee to try to avoid the giant manhunt unleashed by the FBI against him. He has to find the only person who can clear him. Meanwhile, the young reporter Shepard immediately grasps the importance of his scoop and begins to understand that there is something mysterious about that man. Determined to become famous, he will stop at nothing, digging deep into Grant’s past and chasing him across the country.

The rule of silence streaming

The streaming silence rule will also be visible for free from the site raiplay.it/dirette/raimovie obviously at the same times as the television broadcast. It is also possible to watch the film in live streaming from your smartphone or tablet through the RaiPlay app available for iOS and Android.

The rule of silence film tonight on tv: trailer

