What the biological mother of one of Angelina Jolie’s daughters thinks about her being with the famous…

Twenty years ago, Angelina Jolie adopted her first child, Maddox. Three years later, the interpreter of “Maleficent” became an adoptive mother for the second time by adopting a little Ethiopian baby of only six months. Angelina made the decision to adopt little Yemsrach with Brad Pitt. After a year, they were able to complete all the adoption procedures to formally receive Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, the young woman’s current name.

Currently, Zahara enjoys a life of luxury, wealth and much love from her family. However, her future could have been very different if she had not had the fortune to be adopted by the actress. Zahara’s biological mother, Mentwabe Dawit, gave an interview to ‘Reuters’ where she confessed that her daughter’s birth was the result of rape. The woman from Ethiopia said that, on that occasion, the man who abused her “pulled out a knife and put a hand over my mouth so that I wouldn’t scream. She raped me and then she disappeared,” Mentwabe said. In addition, she also pointed out that she was really scared to admit within her community that she had been abused, since those topics are still considered taboo and should not be brought up.

Zahara’s biological mother indicated that she is grateful to Angelina for giving her daughter another chance. “I never refused the adoption of my daughter by Angelina Jolie. I think my daughter is very lucky to be adopted by a globally famous woman. I wish them all the luck in the world,” she noted. Likewise, she also pointed out that “Angelina has been more of a mother to her (Zahara) than me. He’s been with her since she was a baby, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t miss her, ”revealed Mentwabe, who intends to regain contact with her daughter and meet with her on a regular basis, without detracting from the fact that the actress has every right to continue being his mother.

Zahara’s adoption process was marked by deception, since the little girl’s biological grandmother told Angelina that the baby was an orphan of HIV. Years later, Zahara’s biological mother confessed that it was all a lie to hide her rape.

At the time Jolie decided to adopt Zahara, the little girl suffered from malnutrition and was completely dehydrated. Angelina was aware that little Zahara required a lot of care, but she immediately felt connected to her and decided to take full charge of her health. Currently, Zahara and Angelina are very close, they have an incredible connection.

Brad Pitt’s ex spoke with activist Vanessa Nakate in an interview for ‘TIME’. In said interview, the actress addressed various topics, including what she thinks about her daughter, Zahara de Ella. “My daughter is from Ethiopia, and I have learned so much about her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country is hers alone, and she is something that leaves me in awe,” Jolie said.