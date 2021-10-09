Bitcoin is also money- Corriere.it

a revolution for finance is coming: the possibility of having digital channels also for the issuance of securities, which would be traded on the blockchain (i.e. a decentralized electronic register of operations), with lower costs and therefore greater ease of access to markets for smaller businesses. A revolution with the EU as a director, with rules that could come into force as early as March 2022 through three regulations now under discussion at the European Council on digital finance: the Micar, which introduces a regulation of the market for crypto-assets other than financial instruments; the Pilot, which regulates the testing phase of the IT platforms on which to trade these securities; il Dora, for the cybersecurity aspects.

The importance of new rules for new tools The big bang is approaching and we must prepare ourselves, explains Consob commissioner, Paolo Ciocca, at the seminar Financial instruments and Distributed Ledger technologies, organized by the authority with the Politecnico di Milano to investigate the main challenges posed by Blockchain technologies. Consob, together with the Mef, is participating in the discussion within the European Council on the now imminent launch of the digital finance package, which provides for three EU regulations. Individual states are also preparing themselves, because regulatory intervention will also be necessary at the national level, Ciocca noted, underlining that the markets are ready. Other countries, for example France, Germany and Luxembourg, explains Ciocca, have already started with national regulations. This is demonstrated by the recent issue of digital bonds on Blockchain by the EIB, precisely in France. For Anna Genovese, former Consob commissioner, a national standard is needed that assimilates tokens to other financial instruments and recognizes them as such. The match between who will manage to lead the offer and who will become a mere outlet market for these new products. Among the various issues to be addressed, the liquidity of securities issued on the blockchain on the secondary market and the disclosure for subscribers.



Competition from cryptocurrencies There is also to win the competition from cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin: world authorities such as the ECB, the American Sec, China, do not consider them as coins but only as financial assets. For the president of Consob, Paolo Savona, however, it must be taken into account that they are used as such, as a unit of account and as a reservoir of value. In the last nine months of 2001, 13,000 new ATMs were opened, of which 70 in Italy, which distribute bitcoin. They are added to the 26,000 already existing. Therefore, it is not enough to say that they are not money. We need to prepare ourselves to handle the hybrid nature of this tool.