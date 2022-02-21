The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Puerto Rico falls to 128

The total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Puerto Rico continues to decline, reaching 128 this Monday, after last month it exceeded the threshold of 900, according to the Health Department.

In a tweet, the agency specified that hospitalizations are divided into 119 adults and nine pediatric patients. The total also means six fewer patients in the past 24 hours.

On the other hand, the agency reported two additional deaths from the disease, bringing the total in this line to 4,084 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The two most recent victims of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus were not vaccinated, according to Salud.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

173 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 580,600 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

of a population of 580,600 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 179 deaths of people vaccinated (without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,358,811 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

(without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,358,811 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). 59 deaths of people vaccinated with the booster of the drug, out of a population of 1,254,283 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

Between January and so far in February, 765 deaths from the virus have been registered on the island. Last month became the deadliest of the emergency, with 607 fatalities. At the moment, the island averages five deaths a day.

On the other hand, the preliminary positivity rate -updated at 5:00 am- is at 7.63%, which means that seven out of 100 tests are positive for COVID-19.

“The numbers in hospitalizations continue to drop. Today 128 people hospitalized and two deaths from COVID-19 are reported. Reduce your risk of being hospitalized, get vaccinated!” Health indicated.

The reinforcement of Pfizer it is available to people 12 years of age and older, five months after completing the two-dose series. Those inoculated with modern they must be 18 years of age or older and wait five months after the second dose. Those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnsonthey can receive the booster after two months of booster from the single dose.