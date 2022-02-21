Two other former Feci prosecutors resign from the MP and one of them leaves the country after denouncing persecution – Prensa Libre

Videz Navas, who was now in charge of the Prosecutor’s Office against the Crime of Extortion, said that he was resigning in the face of the “current persecution” against “human rights defenders and independent justice operators”.

Carlos Antonio Videz Navas, former prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Corruption (Feci), of the Public Ministry (MP), He reported this Sunday that he was leaving the Public Ministry and leaving the country.

“Preventing an attempt on my life, I made the difficult decision to resign and leave the country to avoid being one more victim of the unjust persecution, aimed at punishing those of us who dared to expose corruption, as reflected in recent arrests,” explains the former prosecutor.

Videz Navas recalls that he was one of the prosecutors in charge of high-impact cases, such as Construction and Corruption, “where we discovered complex maneuvers of plundering the Guatemalan State”.

He adds that the progress of the investigations in other cases also allowed discover a series of events as in phase 2 of the Construction and Corruption case, Power Network, Corruption and Money Laundering, 122 Million Quetzales, Legal Advice and Money Laundering Operation, among others.

The former prosecutor highlights that “it has become clear that the Attorney General, Consuelo Porras, has been advancing in its plan to guarantee impunity to criminal networks What should I pursue?” He denounces that from the beginning of her mandate, the head of the MP “complicated the role of committed and independent prosecutors.”

He recalled that the present investigations do not advance “against certain people”, and emphasizes the capture of several of his former fellow prosecutors “who they fought with the sole purpose of investigating and learning the truth in cases of country corruption.

The former prosecutor also denounces that, far from supporting the work team, “the authorities used the complexity of the investigation as a weapon against prosecutors.” In addition, it states that, at the request of those accused of corruption, false profiles were used on social networks to attack the work carried out.

“It hurts to be persecuted for having done the work of trying to build a better country. But I urge the Guatemalan population to fight so that there is a true rule of law”, Videz pointed out.

The MP has taken action and investigations against several former prosecutors anti-corruption, which analysts and experts see as worrying. Among the latter are Leily Santizo and Eva Sosa, former prosecutor of a defunct anti-mafia commission.

Also read: Otto Fernando Godoy Cordón, former colonel wanted by the US for drug trafficking, is captured

On February 13, the lawyer Rudy Herrera, prosecutor of the Feci that investigated irregularities in the election of magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice and Appeals Chambers, He also tendered his resignation.

Rudi Herrera, who investigated the Russian Bitkov family, He also stopped working in that Prosecutor’s Office since February 3.

PM responds

The Public Ministry confirmed Free Press and Newscast Guatevisión what videz tendered his resignation on Thursday, February 17, as well as Kevin Montes, who was currently in the Chuarrancho prosecutor’s office and had also worked at the Feci.

However, he indicated that former prosecutor Videz could not be notified derivative who did not show up for work on Friday.

He reported that on that same February 17 Fiscal agent Lorenzo Bolaños also resigned.

Regarding the investigations of former prosecutors, the MP explained that these derive from complaints filed that the Prosecutor’s Office by legal mandate has the obligation to investigate.

Also read: Analysts explain why there are few candidates for Attorney General and what is expected this week in the Nominating Commission

“The arrest warrants requested they were based on sufficient evidence that the judge analyzed to authorize them. This does not imply criminalization or revenge, but rather implies strict compliance with the law and due process,” said the investigative body.

“Enforcing the law cannot be considered criminalization, justice must be objective. The Public Ministry ofYou must carry out the investigation to determine the possible commission of an act constituting a crime, since no one is superior to the law”, he pointed out.