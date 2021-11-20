Where is magnesium found for heart, cramps, sleep and high blood sugar? Incredible

The bran contains 420 milligrams of magnesium per pound of product. In that of millet there is a protein that prevents atherosclerosis. It is good for those with high blood sugar because it prevents blood sugar spikes. Magnesium is present in many foods. Magnesium aids in the absorption of calcium, potassium and zinc.

Does bran protect the heart?

People who eat a lot of whole grains rich in this substance have a reduced risk of death from heart attack, stroke, and other cardiovascular causes. Oat bran can help reduce certain risk factors, such as high cholesterol and blood pressure. It is an excellent source of beta-glucan which lowers blood cholesterol. Caffeine and alcohol limit the absorption of magnesium. Refining processes reduce this mineral by 85%.

Does bran counteract cramps?

Magnesium deficiency can make menstrual cramps worse. The severity and duration of these can be reduced by returning the magnesium to normal levels through the consumption of cashews, wheat germ and pinto beans. Vitamin B3, also known as niacin, reduces uterine artery spasms. Good sources of niacin include bran, tuna, paprika, and dried tomatoes. Cooking causes the loss of 60-70% of the magnesium present in food.

Does bran help you sleep?

Cereals like rice, oat bran, wheat and millet help you sleep better. Brown rice is much more digestible and has a high content of tritofano. Studies have shown that L-tryptophan can improve the quality of sleep: the amino acid promotes the formation of melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep. Low levels of tryptophan are associated with insomnia, depression and other mood problems, irritability and aggression. Bran favors the sense of satiety because, mixing first with saliva and then with gastric juices, it increases its volume and reaches the stomach, triggering a feeling of fullness.

Does bran help those with high blood sugar?

It absorbs water in abundance. It creates a kind of film in the digestive tract, which limits the absorption of sugars, fats and calories. It prevents blood sugar spikes because it reduces the sugar levels circulating in the blood, counteracting the rapid accumulation of fat. This is why it is a recommended food for those with high blood sugar. Here are the benefits of bran: